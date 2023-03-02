Hong Kong is giving away 30,000 round-trip tickets – here’s how to get them

TRAVEL. People line up at a check-in counter inside Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong on January 2, 2023.

Want free tickets to Hong Kong? Filipinos can join the 'World of Winners' giveaway campaign starting Friday, March 3.

MANILA, Philippines – Tens of thousands of free round-trip tickets to Hong Kong are up for grabs for Filipinos starting Friday, March 3.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is set to launch its “World of Winners” global ticket giveaway campaign, offering a total of 500,000 free tickets to travelers.

As part of the campaign, the AAHK will give away around 135,000 tickets in Southeast Asian markets, including the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia, with 30,000 tickets allocated for residents in the Philippines.

The tickets for the campaign will be distributed by Hong Kong’s three home-based airlines: Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Express, and Hong Kong Airlines.

Cathay Pacific will handle the bulk of the tickets for the Philippines, distributing around 20,400 tickets.

Here are the steps to get a chance to win a free ticket:

Visit the “World of Winners” website of the AAHK. Select “Philippines” as your departure location. Select a ticket from either Cathay Pacific or Hong Kong Airlines. Follow further sign-up instructions for the airline chosen.

Donald Morris, country manager for Cathay Pacific Philippines, advised those choosing Cathay Pacific to sign up on the airline’s website ahead of time, as he expects “the website would be quite overwhelmed” come Friday.

Once the giveaway starts on Friday, Cathay Pacific users will be asked to answer a three-question quiz on the airline’s website before being given a chance to win a ticket. The winners will be announced at a later date.

All tickets to be given away in the campaign are round-trip economy-class tickets. Travelers who receive these tickets will also be entitled to special offers for hotel accommodation, shopping, and entertainment in Hong Kong from the AAHK’s partner businesses.

“Hong Kong has fully opened up, and we are eager to welcome visitors from different parts of the world. Travelers visiting Hong Kong are no longer required to have received COVID-19 vaccination or undergo testing or quarantine upon arrival. And from today, wearing a face mask is no longer mandatory in Hong Kong,” AAHK Chief Operating Officer Vivian Cheung said on Wednesday, March 1.

The AAHK began sponsoring free tickets in 2020 as part of pandemic relief measures for Hong Kong’s aviation industry. – Rappler.com