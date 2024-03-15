LIST: Train schedules during Holy Week 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the Holy Week schedules released by railway operators

MANILA, Philippines – Railways will have adjusted operating hours during Holy Week to make way for annual maintenance activities.

Here are the schedules released by train operators:

LRT2

Shortened operating hours will be implemented for the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) on Holy Wednesday, March 27. The first train will depart from Recto Station and Antipolo Station at 5 am, while the last train will depart at 7 pm for both stations.

The LRT2 will have no operations from Maundy Thursday, March 28, to Easter Sunday, March 31. Regular operations will resume on April 1.

MRT3

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) will observe regular operating hours on Holy Wednesday, with the last train trips at 9:30 pm from North Avenue Station, and 10:09 pm from Taft Avenue Station.

Train operations will be suspended from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday. Normal operations will resume on April 1.

PNR

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) will be stopping its operations for the next five years starting Maundy Thursday. Its last trips from Governor Pascual to Tutuban and Tutuban to Alabang will be on Holy Wednesday. (READ: PNR will stop operations on March 28 for five years) – Rappler.com