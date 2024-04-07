WATCH: Choosing the right aircon to fight the heat without going broke

Here are some practical tips for buying and using an air conditioner, as extreme heat drives up electricity costs

MANILA, Philippines – The heat is really getting on everyone’s nerves these days, and the air conditioner is working double time.

The increased usage of air conditioners is also driving the electricity bill up. Data from the Manila Electric Company reveals that peak usage is from around May to June, which means this weather will be with us for a while.

In this video, Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas gives the lowdown on what to consider in buying an air conditioner, how to use it efficiently, as well as how to keep track of your electricity bill. – Rappler.com