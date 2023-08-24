WATCH: How to use the Bangko Sentral’s new coin deposit machines

Put your old coins into your e-wallet using the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' coin deposit machines. We explain how in this video.

MANILA, Philippines – Do you have lots of coins just sitting around the house or in an old piggy bank? Using the new coin deposit machines of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), you can easily convert your loose change into digital cash.

Users currently have the option to put the value of their deposited coins in their GCash e-wallet or to claim it as SM shopping vouchers. Since the project’s launch last June, there have been 10 coin deposit machines installed around Metro Manila. (LIST: Where to find Bangko Sentral’s new coin deposit machines)

In this video explainer, Rappler business reporter Lance Spencer Yu demonstrates how to use the coin deposit machine. BSP Greater Manila Regional Office Deputy Director Jann Ryan Jose also sits down with Rappler to give the public some dos and don’ts when trying to put in their old coins. – Rappler.com