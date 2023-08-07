LIST: Where to find Bangko Sentral’s new coin deposit machines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BSP. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla and Robinsons Retail Holdings president and CEO Robina Gokongwei-Pe try out the new coin deposit machine at Robinsons Place Manila on June 20, 2023.

Have lots of coins you want to convert into digital cash or SM gift vouchers? Here’s an initial list of where you can do this

MANILA, Philippines – You can now deposit your loose coins straight into your e-wallet using the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) new coin deposit machines.

Since the project’s launch last June, there are currently ten coin deposit machines located around Metro Manila. Looking for the machine nearest you? Here’s a list:

SM City Fairview – ground floor, The SM Store Customer Service

– ground floor, The SM Store Customer Service SM City North EDSA – upper ground floor, near Boys Teen Wear

– upper ground floor, near Boys Teen Wear SM City San Lazaro – ground floor, The SM Store Customer Service

– ground floor, The SM Store Customer Service SM Mall of Asia – ground floor, The SM Store

– ground floor, The SM Store SM Mall of Asia – ground floor, SM Hypermarket

– ground floor, SM Hypermarket SM City Bicutan – upper ground floor, Curex counter

– upper ground floor, Curex counter SM City Bacoor – upper ground floor, The SM Store Customer Service

– upper ground floor, The SM Store Customer Service Robinsons Place Manila – ground floor, Robinsons Supermarket

– ground floor, Robinsons Supermarket Robinsons Galleria – Level 1, Robinsons Supermarket

– Level 1, Robinsons Supermarket Festival Mall Alabang – ground floor, near Savemore Market

Here is an interactive map by the BSP showing the location of currently deployed machines:

The BSP intends to deploy 25 coin deposit machines in SM Stores, Robinsons Supermarkets, and Festival Malls across the Greater Manila Area.

Users currently have the option to put the value of their deposited coins in their GCash e-wallet or to claim it as SM shopping vouchers. The central bank is also in talks with Maya to add a coin deposit option for Maya wallet users.

So far, the coin deposit machines have already been a resounding success, accepting over P18.8 million worth of coins as of July 31. The overwhelming majority of these – 98% – were claimed in the form of e-wallet deposits, according to BSP Deputy General for Regional Operations and Advocacy Bernadette Romulo​​-Puyat​.

Rappler will update this story as more machines are rolled out. – Rappler.com