WATCH: The Philippine economy under Ramos

From dismantling monopolies to putting services in private hands, here are some of the economic policies during the Fidel Ramos presidency

MANILA, Philippines – The economy under the late former president Fidel Ramos is described by experts and monetary institutions as a period of consistent economic growth.

Ramos, through his program called Philippines 2000, aimed for a shift from an agrarian to industrial economy. He also fought monopolies and pushed for economic liberalization. (READ: Fidel Valdez Ramos: The president who guarded democracy, broke monopolies, made peace)

Some groups, however, call Ramos’ policies anti-poor.

In this TikTok video, Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas gives an overview of some of the former president’s economic policies. – Rappler.com