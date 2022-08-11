WATCH: What we know so far about Dito, Globe, Smart’s interconnection fiasco

Here's what we know so far about the telco-serye of 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Dito Telecommunity is accusing Globe Telecom and Smart Communications of anticompetitive practices. The Dennis Uy-backed company claims that 7 out of 10 calls from Dito to either Globe or Smart get disconnected.

But the two telco giants tell a different story.

Both Smart and Globe are saying that there are international calls made from Dito numbers that are masked as local ones. They say these calls are hurting them financially.

In this TikTok explainer, Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas lays out what the three companies have said so far regarding interconnection issues and fraudulent calls, as well as the regulations governing these matters. – Rappler.com