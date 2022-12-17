‘Goodbye to my childhood’: Ash Ketchum leaves Pokémon anime after over 20 years

Ash’s final chapter will culminate in an 11-episode arc which will start airing on January 13, 2023

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a sad day for Pokémon fans! After more than two decades of adventure, laughter, and tears, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are bidding farewell to the Pokémon anime series.

The Pokémon Company made the announcement on Friday, December 16. Ash’s final chapter will culminate in an 11-episode arc, titled Pokémon Aim To Be A Pokémon Master, which will start airing on January 13, 2023.

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!



Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.



Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

The news was even more emotional for fans after the trainer was reunited with his Butterfree in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on Friday.

It was the first time for Ash to be reunited with the Pokémon after Butterfree left in “Bye Bye Butterfree,” which first aired in 1997.

Ash went on a journey with his partner Pikachu to pursue his goal of becoming a Pokémon master, exploring various regions and defeating trainers from around the world.

His journey reached its climax after winning the Alolan League and becoming the top trainer in the world by defeating Leon in the finals of the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

The trainer also defeated Hoenn Champion Steven Stone and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia before facing Leon in the finals.

Ash will be replaced by two new trainers Liko and Roy in a series that will center around the Paldea region to be released later in 2023. Other details have yet to be announced.

How did fans react?

Pokémon fans were saddened by the news, saying that Ash’s departure is like “saying goodbye to [their] childhood.”

Here’s to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu 🥺

It feels like I’m officially saying goodbye to my childhood. Thank you for the 25years 💞 pic.twitter.com/MRvaPPlvag — Megumi (@GrasyaCantalejo) December 16, 2022

Ash's story coming to an end definitely hits hard. I remember waking up early to watch Pokemon every saturday on Kids WB. Pokemon heavily influenced who I am today. Thank you for inspiring a generation, Ash Ketchum. — Tempo | Pokeaim (@JoeyPokeaim) December 16, 2022

Others wondered about the future of the “lovely and charming” villains, Team Rocket, after Ash and Pikachu leave the series.

Me after realizing that if Ash is retiring so is team rocket pic.twitter.com/s4Xizs1TII — Oscar (@GQM88) December 16, 2022

I’ve accepted that Ash & Pikachu will be gone from the Pokémon anime, but we can’t lose these icons too! 😭 pic.twitter.com/wIwduShfLs — ChocolateKieran (@ChocolateKieran) December 16, 2022

i was okay with ash leaving the main center of the pokemon anime but i completely forgot that that means Team Rocket ALSO GOES AWAY!!! pic.twitter.com/0ZqOQIdriv — Splotchi (@splotchi_) December 16, 2022

“Team Rocket has less than a month left to catch Pikachu. I still believe they can do it,” said Twitter user @topherflorence

team rocket has less than a month left to catch pikachu i still believe they can do it https://t.co/XVHdcQRvRN — D🌑CFUTURE (@topherflorence) December 16, 2022

Fans also hoped that they would see Ash grow up from the age of 10 in his final arc in the animé.

Since Ash's Journey is officially ending, I'd love to see the final episode have a timeskip. Seeing Ash Ketchum all grown would be the perfect and emotional ending 🥲 #AniPoke — Lumiose Trainer Zac (@Zactoshii) December 16, 2022

WAIT HIS HE FINALLY GOING TO AGE THEN? https://t.co/LBKH9IeTWN — Koop Designs (@koop_designs0) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Ash’s English voice actor Sarah Natochenny said that it has been “an extraordinary privilege” to voice the iconic character.

Natochenny replaced Veronica Taylor as the voice of Ash in 2006. She also voices other characters in the English dub of the Pokémon anime.

“No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come,” she said in a tweet.

Sarah Natochenny, who is the English voice actor of Ash Ketchum, says the iconic character will "live forever in the hearts of many generations to come."



Ash is set to leave the Pokémon anime next year. https://t.co/UCYSte5Chi pic.twitter.com/26VdygJOW4 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 16, 2022

What do you think about Ash’s departure from the Pokémon series? – Rappler.com