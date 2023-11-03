The good, the bad, and the ugly: Best and worst of live-action adaptations

Live-action adaptations can be a hit or miss – so what really makes the difference between a good and a bad one? Read on to learn more!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a lover of both books and movies, then you’ll know how tough the journey is from the written page to the big screen – and how some films and TV series come out of it better than others.

As Netflix’s One Piece sets sail to glowing reviews where the likes of Cowboy Bebop fell short, it’s high time we revisit some of the most popular live-action adaptations – both films and TV series – of our favorite books and comics over the past years.

Check out which of your favorites managed to charm audiences and which ones, unfortunately, just missed the mark:

The bad

Percy Jackson film series (2010-2013)

There’s no live-action adaptation of a beloved book quite as infamous as Percy Jackson, a series with two movies distributed by 20th Century Fox. Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the book series the films are based on, is about modern-day children of mythological Greek heroes who must face ancient foes in the modern world.

Many fans of the original five books were disappointed by the lack of faithfulness to the source material, especially given the decision to age up the main characters as portrayed by Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario. The author of the book series, Rick Riordan, has even gone so far as to actively prevent teachers from showing the films in school. With Disney releasing a new TV series on December 20 produced by the author himself, fans are hopeful for a more accurate representation of the story they know and love.

Cowboy Bebop (2021)

Although many fans had high hopes for this TV adaptation of the anime series of the same name, many viewers felt that the Netflix adaptation was unable to live up to its source material. The show features a ragtag group of bounty hunters, headed by Spike “Fearless” Spiegel who is played by John Cho, chasing down criminals across the solar system on the Bebop spaceship.

While the actors were praised for their performances and chemistry, the writing and pacing were generally ill-received by viewers, with many calling the hour-long episodes bloated. Netflix ended up pulling Cowboy Bebop after only one season. Despite this, the show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Main Title Design during its run.

Death Note (2017)

Loosely inspired by the manga of the same name, the Netflix adaptation boasted a cast rounded out by the likes of Nat Wolff, LaKeith Stanfield, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe. The story revolves around a mysterious supernatural notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written on its pages.

Although the film got negative reviews for its rushed pace and the significant changes from the manga, original creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata expressed gratitude to the film’s producers for bringing Death Note to a wider audience. A sequel is currently in development, with Greg Russo set to direct.

Artemis Fowl (2020)

Based on the 2001 fantasy novel of the same name and directed by Kenneth Branagh, Artemis Fowl was set to kick off the newest YA franchise with its story of a 12-year-old Irish criminal mastermind who must reckon with fantastical forces in order to protect his family. The film languished in development hell for years and had its theatrical release pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon release, the movie was panned by critics, who described it as “one of the worst YA fantasy movies ever.”

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

The 2017 science fiction-action film directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Scarlett Johansson has entered pop culture memory as one of the more divisive live-action adaptations of Japanese media for American audiences. Based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow, the film follows the Major, played by Johansson, who’s a cyborg supersoldier navigating a world where both humans and robots interact.

The casting of white actors for roles in the film drew accusations of whitewashing from audiences, despite the director of the original anime, Mamoru Oshii, defending the casting choice made. With a net loss of more than $60 million, Ghost in the Shell remains one of the biggest box-office bombs of all time.

A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

Based on the beloved children’s novel of the same name, the live-action adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time was produced by Walt Disney Pictures, directed by Ava DuVernay, and starred Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling. The second of Disney’s film adaptations of the same novel, the film was about Meg Murry, a young girl who goes on a journey through time and space to rescue her scientist father from evil forces keeping him on another planet. Despite receiving praise for Storm Reid’s portrayal of Meg, the film was one of the biggest box-office bombs of all time, described as “wildly ambitious to a fault.”

The Last Airbender (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the 2010 film based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender tells the story of Aang, a young avatar who learns to master the four elements in order to restore balance to the world. The movie was intended to be the first of a trilogy of movies but was widely panned, with several publications calling it one of the worst films of all time. The Last Airbender stands as the lowest-rated film produced by Nickelodeon Movies and is Shyamalan’s worst-reviewed film to date.

Attack on Titan (2015)

The Japanese live-action film of the manga of the same name was directed by Shinji Higuchi. Attack on Titan is about the Survey Corps, who band together to fight gigantic humanoids called the Titans. Although the character design for the film was praised, the overall deviation from the source material received mixed reviews. Warner Bros. finalized a deal to remake the film in 2018, but further details have yet to be released.

The good

One Piece (2023)

When talking about good live-action adaptations, it’s impossible not to talk about Netflix’s latest TV offering. Based on the manga series of the same name, which also spawned one of the longest-running anime series in the world, One Piece is about the shenanigans of Captain Monkey D. Luffy as played by Iñaki Godoy, and the adventures he embarks on along with his pirate crew.

The show was considered a significant improvement from Netflix’s prior live-action attempts and was well-received by both critics and general audiences, particularly for its fidelity to the source material. In its debut weekend, One Piece reached number one in 86 countries, surpassing previous debut records on the streaming platform.

The Witcher (2019-present)

Another offering from Netflix – The Witcher starring Henry Cavill – was very well-received upon its release for its elaborate settings and moving cast performances. The story is based on the stories in The Witcher saga, with Cavill playing Geralt Rivia, the legendary monster hunter who learns to navigate a dark fantasy world. The cast also includes Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri. Cavill is set to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the fourth season of the show.

Alice in Borderland (2020-present)

The Japanese sci-fi thriller TV series (also on Netflix) was originally based on the manga by Haro Aso, who also directs the show. Alice in Borderland tells the story of two young people who find themselves trapped in a Tokyo that has mysteriously been abandoned, and are forced to play games that are a matter of life and death. The show was compared favorably to other shows in the survival genre like Battle Royale (2000). It got high ratings and viewership numbers and was renewed in 2023 for a third season.

The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

This hit series starring Anya-Taylor Joy was based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis. It tells the story of Beth Harmon, a fictional American chess prodigy who struggles to overcome her inner demons as she competes to become the best in the world of chess. At the time of its release, The Queen’s Gambit was Netflix’s top program in over 60 countries, receiving critical acclaim for Taylor-Joy’s performance. The show was even credited with reviving interest in the sport of chess. It went on to bag 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, a notable first for a show on a streaming service.

Lucifer (2016-2021)

Not many people know that the Netflix TV show was actually based on the alternative version of the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar as created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The show follows Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, as the devil who abandons hell and finds himself becoming a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department. While the show initially received mixed reviews and was canceled after three seasons by broadcaster Fox, Netflix picked it up and mounted another three seasons, where it continued to enjoy high viewership numbers for the rest of its run.

The Boys (2019-present)

Based on the comic book of the same name, the ongoing TV series by Amazon Prime Video features a group of vigilante antiheroes who fight against superpowered individuals using their powers for evil. Although the project languished in development hell for many years, it was eventually revived in 2016 and the first season was released three years later. With an ensemble cast including the likes of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr, the show was nominated for six Emmy Awards in 2021 and has been renewed for a fourth season.

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019)

Based on the beloved children’s book series of the same name, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the many misfortunes of the Baudelaire orphans, with Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf who seeks to gain control over the Baudelaire fortune. Throughout its run, the series was praised for its production value, writing, and faithfulness to the source material, with the performances of its cast – particularly Harris – also receiving praise.

The Umbrella Academy (2019-present)

The Emmy-nominated television series by Netflix was based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way. The Umbrella Academy is about a group of superhero siblings who must work together to prevent the impending apocalypse, as played by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min.

The show was renewed for a fourth and final season to be released in 2024, enjoying praise from critics and general audiences alike for its deft handling of both comedy and more emotional plotlines. At the time of its release in 2019, The Umbrella Academy was one of the most-streamed shows of the year. It has received six Emmy nominations over its run, so far. – Rappler.com