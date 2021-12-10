Netflix cancels ‘Cowboy Bebop’ after one season

NETFLIX. The TV adaptation of 'Cowboy Bebop' stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

The announcement comes less than a month after the live-action adaptation's Netflix debut on November 19

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has canceled live-action anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop after its first season, just a few weeks after its premiere on November 19.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode series helmed by André Nemec will not be renewed for a second season. Based on the popular 1998 anime series of the same name, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop centered on the galactic misadventures of three bounty hunters in 2071. John Cho played ex-gangster Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as his partner, and ex-cop Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda played forgetful bounty hunter Faye Valentine.

“They form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them,” the show’s description wrote.

Netflix ordered the live-action TV adaptation in 2018. Original series director Shinichirō Watanabe served as a consultant on the project, as well as original composer Yoko Kanno.

Netflix made Watanabe’s 26-episode anime series available to stream worldwide on October 21.

The reception for the widely-hyped Cowboy Bebop fell short of expectations; according to Netflix’s new viewership data site, the series drastically dropped in viewership ratings the week after its debut on the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows list. – Rappler.com