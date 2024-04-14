ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt to hold auditions for next P-pop idol trainees, new season of ‘PBB’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Those interested in joining the new season of 'PBB' must be 16 to 32 years old, while aspiring idol trainees for Star Hunt Academy must be 13 to 25 years old

MANILA, Philippines – Do you have what it takes to be the country’s next big star? ABS-CBN’s Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi announced that they’ll be holding auditions for aspiring Filipino celebrities as they are looking for a “new breed of artists.”

“If you feel you have the potential to be a star and to be in the industry, join us in the auditions,” Dyogi said in an Instagram Live.

According to the director, they’re reviving their artista/idol search Star Hunt Academy for those interested to join their talent management arm Star Magic, for aspiring P-pop idols, and for aspiring housemates for a new edition of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB).

To note, P-pop groups BINI and BGYO were formed through Star Hunt Academy, an offshoot of Star Magic, wherein artists were trained through an “idol system.”

Meanwhile, PBB is a reality survival show that follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. It first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, while its latest season, the 16th edition, aired in 2022. Some of the notable Filipino celebrities who started their career in PBB include Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Melai Cantiveros, James Reid, Maris Racal, and Robi Domingo, among others.

Dyogi said that they will hold four on-ground auditions nationwide, with the first being on April 27 and 28 in Metro Manila. They will head to Visayas, Mindanao, and Luzon on the following weekends for the next set of auditions. As of writing, final dates and venue for these auditions have yet to be announced. Aside from the on-ground auditions, there will also be online auditions.

Those interested to join the new season of PBB must be 16 to 32 years old, while aspiring idol trainees under Star Hunt Academy must be 13 to 25 years old.

On their social media accounts, the team behind PBB also implored the public to “be vigilant against scammers claiming to be part of PBB and asking aspiring housemates to audition.” They reminded that unauthorized use and false representation of the brand is punishable by the law.

The new edition of PBB is set to premiere in June. – Rappler.com