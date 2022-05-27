‘Hot Stove League’ actor Lee Eol dies at 58

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Lee Eol died on Thursday, May 26 after a battle with throat cancer, his agency Starit Entertainment confirmed in a statement. He was 58.

Starit Entertainment said that Eol had been battling the cancer since 2021, after finishing his drama Voice 4. His funeral is set for Saturday, May 28, in Seoul.

After Eol finished filming for 2022 film The Policeman’s Lineage, he reportedly stopped all “entertainment activities” then because of his condition. The film, which premiered in January, is Eol’s last movie comeback. It also starred Choi Jin-woong, Choi Woo-sik, Park Hee-soon, and Kwon Yool.

Eol was also known for his supporting role in fantasy-romance K-drama It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, where he played Seo Ye-ji’s father. His starring roles in other dramas include 18 Again, Love Scene Number, Move To Heaven, and Hot Stove League, which ran from 2019 to 2020 and starred Namkoong Min, Park Eun-bin, Jo Byeong-kyu, Lee Je-hoon, and Chae Jong-hyeop. – Rappler.com