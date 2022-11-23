Actress Flora Gasser dies 

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Flora Gasser, who was best known for her work in comedy films, passed away on Saturday, November 19.

Gasser’s death was announced by her granddaughter Valerie Ocampo through a Facebook post. The cause of death, however, was not made public.

Sarah Aguinaldo, another granddaughter of Gasser, also paid tribute to the actress in a social media post.

“Rest in God’s arm, Lola Flora. Mahal ka po namin. I know magkakasama na kayo ni Mommy and Lolo dyan sa taas (We love you. I know you’ll finally be with Mommy and Lolo up there),” the post read. “Thank you for being the funny and caring Lola. You will be missed.”

Gasser started acting in the 1970s, having appeared in movies Annie Batungbakal, Batang Z, Kumander Bawang, Praybeyt Benjamin, and Moron 5 and the Crying Lady. She was last seen in the 2020 film Nene. – Rappler.com