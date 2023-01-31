Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo welcome 3rd baby – reports

MANILA, Philippines – Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo are now parents of three, according to US media reports.

According to a PEOPLE magazine report on Monday, January 30, a source confirmed that Prinsloo has given birth to her third child.

Additional details, such as the name and gender of the baby, have not been disclosed.

It was in September 2022 when news broke that Prinsloo was pregnant with their third child. The model had been sharing photos of her baby bump on her Instagram.

The couple’s relationship, however, was put in the spotlight when social media influencer Sumner Stroh claimed that she and the singer had an alleged year-long affair.

Levine denied the allegations, adding that he had taken “proactive steps” to repair his marriage. “I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he said. “In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine and Prinsloo wed in July 2014 after two years of dating. They welcomed first child Dusty Rose in September 2016 and second daughter Gio Grace in February 2018. – Rappler.com