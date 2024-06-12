LOOK: Albie Casiño is now a dad 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I finally got to meet my son,' says Albie

MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of speculation, Albie Casiño confirmed on Wednesday, June 12, that he’s now a father.

The actor shared a video of him being welcomed by his non-showbiz girlfriend Michelina and son Roman Andrew at the airport.

“A great man told me ‘being a dad has no days off and retirement’ I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he captioned the post.

He added, “I finally got to meet my son. Hello Roman Andrew the world is yours little man.”

In a separate post, Casiño also shared a photo of him sleeping beside the newborn.

In the comments section, celebrities like Darren Espanto, Kaila Estrada, Agot Isidro, Ruffa Gutierrez, Dennis Laurel, Chie Filomeno, and Alexa Ilacad congratulated the actor.

As of writing, Casiño hasn’t disclosed additional details about the child nor his relationship with Michelina.

Casiño is best known for his portrayals in Mara Clara, Pusong Ligaw, Los Bastardos, Linlang, and Can’t Buy Me Love. – Rappler.com