‘May pagkakamali ako’: Aljur Abrenica admits cheating on estranged wife Kylie Padilla

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Aljur Abrenica confirmed that one of the reasons his marriage with Kylie Padilla fell apart was because he had cheated on her.

The actor opened up about his relationship in a Toni Talks episode released on Sunday, April 2. Host Toni Gonzaga directly asked Aljur about the infidelity allegations that hounded their fallout, to which the actor replied in the affirmative.

“Totoo naman iyon. On my part, oo. In-aadmit ko iyon, may pagkakamali ako,” he said. (That’s true. On my part, it’s true. I admit that I have faults.)

Aljur and Kylie have been together on and off since 2011, before getting married in 2018. They have two sons.

Rumors of their split first started in February 2021, when Kylie posted a series of cryptic Instagram stories, implying she was single again. Their breakup was confirmed in July, first by Robin, and then by Kylie, who said that she and Aljur were “working on a healthy co-parenting relationship together” for their sons.

In October 2021, Aljur went on a tirade and challenged Kylie to “tell the truth” about “who cheated first” and who “wrecked” their family. Kylie responded that she was never unfaithful during their relationship.

In the interview, Aljur also admitted that his “biggest mistake” in their relationship was not spending enough time with Kylie and their two sons. “Hindi ako nagkaroon ng time sa kanila, nung nagkaroon ako ng takot to provide. Nawalan ako ng oras,” he said. (I didn’t have enough time for them, especially when I feared not being able to provide for them. I lost time for them.)

While he emphasized that he and Kylie tried to save their marriage, it had reached the point where he realized that the relationship was just no longer working. Aljur added that the separation was mutual and that he still has love for Kylie. He stressed though that they’re better off as co-parents now.

When asked what he wants to tell his two sons, Aljur said that he’s not a perfect dad. “Ang daddy nila nagkakamali pero gusto kong malaman nila na (Their dad commits mistakes but I want them to know that) every moment of my life, I always give my hundred percent when it comes to making decisions [for them]. I’m doing my best, the best that I can give my life for [my sons.]”

After his split with Kylie, Aljur was immediately linked to actress AJ Raval, whom he starred with in the 2021 film Nerisa.

AJ was accused of being a third party to the Aljur and Kylie relationship, which she strongly denied. Kylie also cleared AJ of the accusations.

In February 2023, Aljur and AJ confirmed their relationship. – Rappler.com