Ana Jalandoni on Kit Thompson: ‘He has to face the consequences’

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ana Jalandoni finally speaks up about the physical abuse she received from boyfriend, actor Kit Thompson.

In a press conference on Monday, March 28, Ana said she was “willing to forgive Kit, but he has to face the consequences of his actions.”

“Kit, fix yourself,” she said, when asked by media what message she had for Kit.

Apart from the complaint the Philippine National Police filed against Kit on March 19, Ana will be filing two additional cases against him: frustrated homicide and illegal detention.

According to ABS-CBN, Ana was rescued after she called authorities from a hotel in Tagaytay City early morning of March 18. Her friends had also apparently alerted authorities after receiving photos from her showing her injuries. Hotel staff had also called for help after hearing a commotion inside the couple’s room.

Ana and Kit made their relationship public in December 2021. – Rappler.com