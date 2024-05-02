Philippines to China: Leave Panatag Shoal now | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines demands Chinese ships leave Panatag or Scarborough Shoal and its vicinity ‘immediately,’ days after China Coast Guard vessels used high-pressure water cannons against two Philippine government vessels, which damaged PCG and BFAR vessels.

Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao declares a state of calamity due to the devastating effects of the prolonged dry spell on farm lands in the region.

Millennial businessman Leandro Leviste is now the second largest shareholder of media giant ABS-CBN after buying an 8.5% stake in the company.

Pro-Israel supporters attack pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of California in Los Angeles. Eyewitness videos from UCLA show people wielding sticks to hammer on wooden boards being used as makeshift barricades to protect the pro-Palestinian protesters before police were called to the campus.

Actress Bea Alonzo files cyber libel complaints against showbiz talk show hosts Cristy Fermin and Ogie Diaz Thursday, May 2.

A Taguig City court convicts businessman Cedric Lee, model Deniece Cornejo, and two others of serious illegal detention for ransom in the case filed by actor-comedian Vhong Navarro. — Rappler.com