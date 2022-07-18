LOOK: Arci Muñoz takes flight in aviation school

The sky’s the limit for the actress who wishes to pursue her ‘pilot dreams’

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Arci Muñoz is finally pursuing her dream to become a pilot, sharing her flying experience on Instagram on Saturday, July 16.

The actress documented her first day in aviation school Topflite Academy, posting a reel of her simulation training and maneuvering of an actual plane with an instructor. “First day in achieving my #pilot dreams,” reads the description on the video.

“Be a woman who [rises] above the ground, breaking norms. [Reach] for [your] dreams and be whoever you wanna be [because the] sky is [the] limit!!” Muñoz captioned her Instagram post.

“Feeling enthusiastic about my #pilot journey!” she added, also thanking her aviation school.

Currently, the soon-to-be pilot handles multiple projects and appearances abroad. Muñoz graced the runways of LA Fashion Week in March and New York Fashion Week in February. She also performed her rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in the latter event.

The 33-year-old actress previously graduated from the Basic Citizen Military Training course at Clark Air Base, Pampanga in 2020. She is now a sergeant under the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC). –– with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.