Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun call off engagement – reports

MANILA, Philippines – It seems like things have gotten complicated – Avril Lavigne and ex-fiancé Mod Sun have reportedly split up after 10 months of engagement and two years of dating.

According to PEOPLE, a source confirmed that they “have been on and off for the past two months,” and are no longer a couple, while a representative told US Weekly that “they were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Rumors that the pair had broken up began after the pop-punk “Sk8r Boi” singer was seen having dinner at Nobu with rapper Tyga and sharing a hug. However, a source told PEOPLE that “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” and that “there was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun, 35 (whose real name is Derek Smith) met in late 2020 after being introduced by mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly. In January 2021, Lavigne and Mod Sun released their collaborative single “Flames” and confirmed their relationship, after the two got closer writing Lavigne’s title track together for her Love Sux album. In March 2022, the couple got engaged in Paris.

The “Complicated” singer was previously married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 until 2015, and Sum 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley from 2006 until 2009. Mod Sun’s last relationship was with ex-Disney star Bella Thorne. – Rappler.com