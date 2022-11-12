‘Batman’ voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66

Conroy lent his iconic voice to the Caped Crusader for the long-running series 'Batman: The Animated Series'

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Conroy, the longtime voice actor behind DC superhero Batman, died aged 66 on Thursday, November 10.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Conroy battled cancer.

Conroy is best known for lending his deep, iconic voice to the Caped Crusader for Warner Bros.’ long-running series Batman: The Animated Series from 1992 to 1996, alongside Mark Hamill as The Joker.

Conroy continued on voicing the titular superhero for other DC films, video games, and series for 30 years, such as the Batman: Arkham trilogy and Injustice video game franchises, as well as animated films Batman: Gotham Knight, Justice League: Doom, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, Batman: The Killing Joke, and the most recent Justice League animated movie and MultiVersus video game.

Conroy also had voice stints for Netflix’s 2021 Masters of the Universe: Revelation as Mer-Man and 2022’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as Horak.

Aside from voice acting, he also delved into live-action series and films. He debuted in the 1992 romance drama Chain of Desire, and starred in NBC soap Another World. He recently played Bruce Wayne in The CW’s 2019 crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Conroy was the only openly gay actor as Batman. He wrote about his experience playing the Dark Knight while accepting his sexuality, in Finding Batman, which he released in DC Pride this year.

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn Williams, his sister, and his brother. – Rappler.com