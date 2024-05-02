Bea Alonzo sues Cristy Fermin, Ogie Diaz, co-hosts for cyber libel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The actress states in her affidavit that she was a victim of the spread of false, malicious, and damaging information

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bea Alonzo filed on Thursday, May 2, cyber libel complaints against showbiz talk show hosts Cristy Fermin and Ogie Diaz, as well as, against their program co-hosts.

In an Instagram post, GMA News reporter Nelson Canlas said that the Kapuso actress also filed a separate complaint against an unidentified online user who pretended to be close to her. Alonzo filed the complaints at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office with her lawyer Joey Garcia and manager Shirley Kuan accompanying her.

In Alonzo’s complaint affidavit, she said that she was a victim of false, malicious, and damaging information spread by the mystery basher, which in turn was talked about without factual basis by Fermin and Diaz in their online show. It was stated that both showbiz hosts and their co-hosts continued to defame Alonzo in their columns and shows, even mentioning her alleged case of not paying the correct tax.

Alonzo and actor-model Dominic Roque officially called it quits in February, a week after talk show host Boy Abunda revealed the couples’ split.

The couple announced their separation on Instagram, saying in their post: “Unfortunately, some even confirmed our break-up without our consent, and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false, so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families.”

The actress shared in July 2023 black-and-white photos of the proposal that took place at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan. The two celebrated their first year together on January 28, 2022. – Rappler.com