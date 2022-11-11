Sorry, ladies – Chris Evans is dating actress Alba Baptista

The 2022 'Sexiest Man Alive' has apparently been off the market for a year now

MANILA, Philippines – Sorry, ladies – 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive is officially off the market.

US media outlets have confirmed that Captain America star Chris Evans, 41, has been in a low-key relationship with Portugese actress Alba Baptista, 25, for over a year, after photos of the pair holding hands during a walk around New York recently circulated on social media.

PEOPLE Magazine and Entertainment Tonight reported that the relationship “is serious,” and that “they are in love and Chris has never been happier, and that his family and friends all adore her.”

Alba’s latest lead role was for 2022 film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She also known for her role on Netflix series Warrior Nun in 2020, which bagged her the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival last year.

Lightyear star Chris previously dated actresses Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate, and was rumored to be romantically linked to Minka Kelly and Dianna Agron. – Rappler.com