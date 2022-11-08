LOOK: Chris Evans is ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ of 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Is it hot in here or is it just us? American actor Chris Evans has been named 2022’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, and we’re here for it!

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans told People in an interview following the announcement. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Evans, 41, is best known for his role as the original Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise. He recently starred in the 2022 Netflix action-thriller film The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

He is also set to star alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the upcoming holiday action film Red One, produced by Amazon Studios.

People’s annual Sexiest Man Alive title has been awarded to various celebrities since 1985. Evans is joining the likes of Marvel co-star and Antman lead Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, and Idris Elba, who were the titleholders in 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively. – Rappler.com