Isabelle Daza gives birth to third child 

MOM OF THREE. Isabelle Daza gives birth to a baby girl.

MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Daza is now a mom of three!

The actress-host announced on Tuesday, March 28, that she has given birth to her third child, a daughter, with husband Adrien Semblat.

“A baby girl born on [March 23, 2023] at 23:03,” she captioned her post, alongside a photo of herself cradling her child while lying on a hospital bed.

In her Instagram stories, Isabelle also shared that she gave birth via Cesarean section in Hong Kong, where her family is currently based.

She also shared more snaps of her celebrity friends, such as Georgina Wilson, Mond Gutierrez, and Rajo Laurel, visiting her and her daughter in the hospital. “Thank you Lord for the gift of life,” she wrote.

Isabelle has yet to reveal the baby’s name.

Fellow celebrities like Solenn Heussaff, Iza Calzado, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, and Jessy Mendiola have sent their well-wishes to the family in the comments section.

Isabelle first announced in November 2022 that she’s pregnant with their third child. Isabelle and Adrien married in Italy in September 2016. They welcomed their first son, Balthazar Gabriel, in March 2018, while their second son, Valentin, was born in April 2021. – Rappler.com