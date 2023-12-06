‘I’m seeing someone’: Ivana Alawi shares relationship status in new vlog

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Ivana Alawi is now happily taken.

The vlogger-actress gave fans a brief update on her relationship status in a vlog with actress Bea Alonzo on December 2.

In the Q&A-style vlog, Alawi and Alonzo answered several intriguing questions together while snacking on a king crab platter. The two actresses were eventually asked, “Kumusta (How’s your) love life?”

“I’m seeing someone. I’m happy. My heart is happy,” Alawi admitted.

While Alawi opted to not reveal the identity of her new love interest on-camera, she promised Alonzo that she would tell her the details after filming.

“Mamaya ah, kailangan malaman ko na ‘yan (Later, I have to know who it is, okay)?” Alonzo told Alawi.

Meanwhile, Alonzo, who got engaged to fellow actor Dominic Roque in July, shared how wedding planning was going.

“Ako, obviously happy, engaged. Next year na kami magpapakasal (We’re getting married next year),” the 36-year-old actress said, asking viewers to give her and Roque honeymoon destination suggestions.

Alawi made her television debut in 2010 in the GMA Network show Reel Love Presents Tween Hearts, where she starred as Alexa. She posted her first vlog on YouTube in 2019, and has since grown her channel to 17 million subscribers.

She starred in the film Partners in Crime alongside Vice Ganda in 2022, and is currently playing Bubbles in the TV series Batang Quiapo.

Last year, she ranked 6th on the list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022. – Rappler.com