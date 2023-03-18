‘Rumors are rumors’: James Reid addresses dating speculations with Issa Pressman

MANILA, Philippines – James Reid has spoken up on social media regarding the recent and past dating rumors between him and Issa Pressman on Friday, March 17.

The pair recently grabbed the attention of netizens after they posted pictures of them attending the Harry Styles concert together and holding hands. The post was assumed to be a “soft launch” of their relationship, which revived past controversial dating rumors. James and Issa quickly trended online.

James shut down the rumors that Issa was allegedly the “third party” in his 2020 breakup with Nadine Lustre. “I’m only gonna say this once. The past rumors about Issa are just that, rumors,” he said.

SCREENSHOT FROM INSTAGRAM STORIES.

“I usually never address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful. And I’m not gonna let anyone take that from me,” he wrote.

“To my fans, all you need to know from me is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he added, seemingly also confirming that he and Issa are in a relationship.

In January 2020, Issa was the target of online bashing after she was suspected of being the third party in the then-fresh breakup of ex-couple and ex-love team James and Nadine. At the time, both Nadine and James defended Issa, with Nadine tagging Issa and her sister Yassi in a comment saying, “love u both.” James and Nadine both confirmed that they broke up to “focus on their personal growth.”

Neither Issa nor Nadine, who also trended on Twitter, has commented on the issue. – Rappler.com