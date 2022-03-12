LOOK: ’13 Going on 30′ reunion! Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo celebrate film’s 18th anniversary

REUNION. '13 Going on 30' reel couple Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are back on screen again.

Ruffalo and Garner reminisce their '13 Going on 30' days in a one-minute promo clip

MANILA, Philippines – 13 Going on 30 fans, it’s time to get kilig again! Co-stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo of the classic 2004 rom-com subtly recreated one of the film’s most iconic scenes in a promo for their new Netflix film, The Adam Project.

In the one-minute clip, Garner and Ruffalo talk about how much time has passed since the release of the film while eating a pack of Razzles, the signature candy-gum in the film. They also sit together on a striped cream-colored couch, which is similar to 13 Going on 30’s ending scene where the newly-weds are moving into their new house together.

“Can you believe it’s been 18 years since 13 Going on 30?” Garner asks Ruffalo while pulling out the Razzles. “Which is about how old these candies are.”

“It’s sorta like Jenna and Matty got together so that they could become parents in The Adam Project,” Ruffalo continued, as they snack on the iconic on-screen childhood snack that is “freshly opened, and definitely not 18 years past the expiration date,” Garner said.

“Both a candy and a gum,” she added, referencing a line she also said in the film.

The wave of nostalgia doesn’t end there. On Thursday, March 10. Garner posted almost identical pictures of her and Ruffalo from 13 Going on 30 beside The Adam Project, where they’re both snuggled up on a couch.

“13 Going on 30 Reunion, aka #TheAdamProject, is out Friday on @netflix,” she captioned.

The actors played Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff on 13 Going on 30, who were childhood best friends turned lovers in the film.

The Adam Project is Garner and Ruffalo’s first film together since 13 Going on 30. In the film, they act the part of married couple Louise and Ellie Reed, the parents of the young Adam Reed played by Walker Scobell. The movie also stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under Lifestyle & Entertainment section.