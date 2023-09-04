Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to divorce – reports 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The two tied the knot in 2019 and have two kids together

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are planning to divorce after four years of marriage, according to multiple reports from US entertainment outlets.

TMZ first reported the news on Sunday, September 3, that Jonas reportedly contacted two Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers. PEOPLE also claimed that a source confirmed to them that the singer has retained a divorce lawyer.

TMZ added that their “sources with direct knowledge” claim that the couple has had “serious problems for at least six months.”

Reports also say that Jonas had been taking care of their two children “pretty much all of the time” even while he’s in the middle of a concert tour.

According to PEOPLE, representatives for Jonas didn’t immediately respond to their request for a comment while Turner’s camp refused to react to the rumors.

However, it can be recalled that Turner was present in one of Jonas Brothers concerts in early August. Her Instagram post, dated August 15, even included a photo of her with her husband.

Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017 after just a year of dating. They tied the knot in an impromputu Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, and had a bigger wedding in June in France.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020. Turner gave birth to their second child in July 2022. – Rappler.com