K-pop singer Holland says he was physically assaulted, called a ‘dirty gay’

The openly gay K-pop idol posts photos of the scar on his face after he was attacked by a male stranger in Itaewon

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer Holland took to Twitter to say that he had been physically and verbally attacked by a stranger in Seoul, who called him “a dirty gay”.

The K-pop star said in a tweet on Thursday, May 5, that he was walking around Itaewon the night before with his manager and friend when a male stranger suddenly approached him and hit him on the face twice.

The same man also called him “a dirty gay”. Holland shared photos of the “scar” on his face, and said that he was going to the hospital soon.

This is obviously a hate crime. The fact that my sexuality as gay is public should never expose myself to this kind of violence. Nor any other LGBT+ and all elders, women and minorities in this world. This happening in 2022 shows the sad reality of LGBT+ human rights. — HOLLAND (@HOLLAND_vvv) May 5, 2022

“This is obviously a hate crime. The fact that my sexuality as gay is public should never expose myself to this kind of violence. Nor any other LGBT+ and all elders, women and minorities in this world. This happening in 2022 shows the sad reality of LGBT+ human rights,” Holland wrote.

He added that he had already reported the incident to the police and hoped “the case is well solved.”

I reported to the police and I hope the case is well solved.



This should never happen to anybody in this world, no matter who you are. I wish our world is filled with more love and hope rather than hate and violence. — HOLLAND (@HOLLAND_vvv) May 5, 2022

“This should never happen to anybody in this world, no matter who you are. I wish our world is filled with more love and hope rather than hate and violence,” Holland said in another Tweet.

Holland, whose Korean name is Go Tae-seob, is known to be the first openly gay K-pop idol in the South Korean music industry. He opened up about his sexuality in 2020. In March 2022, he revealed that he had a boyfriend.

He debuted as a solo artist in 2018 with the single “Neverland” and released “I’m Not Afraid” in the same year. Both songs were part of his 2019 eponymous album. His last single was 2019’s “Loved You Better.” – Rappler.com