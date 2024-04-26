Ticket prices, seat plan: NCT Dream’s ‘THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM ( ) SCAPE’ tour in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, May 11, at 12 pm for the general public

MANILA, Philippines – Live Nation PH (LNPH) released the ticket prices and seat plan for NCT Dream’s THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM ( ) SCAPE tour in Manila on Friday, April 26.

Hello, NCTzen! Get ready for the 2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE> in MANILA! 🙌🏼



📆August 10 & 11, 2024

📍SM Mall Of Asia Arena



Sign up for ""NCTzen DREAM"" Membership (GL) Pre-Sale on Weverse 📝

*Registration does not guarantee a ticket.… pic.twitter.com/PMM1maCTui — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) April 26, 2024

According to the concert promoter, ticket prices for the K-pop act’s two-night Manila show are as follows:

VIP Soundcheck Package – P15,800

Floor Standing – P14,250

Lower Box A – P13,500

Lower Box B – P12,500

Upper Box – P7,500

General Admission – P3,500

The VIP package includes early entry into the venue, access to the soundcheck party, one commemorative laminated soundcheck ID card, access to the priority lane at the merchandise booth, and one set of exclusive postcards for the seven NCT Dream members.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, May 11, at 12 pm for the general public.

Meanwhile, there will be a pre-sale for “NCTzen DREAM” members on May 9, Thursday, from 10 am to 11:59 pm, and a LNPH pre-sale on Friday, May 10, from 10 am to 11:59 pm.

The two-night show will be held on August 10 and 11 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

NCT Dream also brought its THE DREAM SHOW 2 tour to the Philippines in April 2023. Member Chenle had to sit out of the concert due to health concerns.

Composed of members Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Mark, Renjun, Jisung, and Jaemin, NCT Dream debuted in August 2016. The unit is known for its songs “Chewing Gum,” “Life Is Still Going On,” “Hot Sauce,” and “Hello Future,” among others. – Rappler.com