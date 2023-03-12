‘Boys Over Flowers’ star Kim Hyun-joong is coming to Manila

The April show is part of the actor's 'The End of A Dream' tour

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor-singer Kim Hyun-joong is coming back to the Philippines.

Local promoter Nuewave Events announced on Saturday, March 11, that Kim will be bringing his The End of A Dream tour to the MetroTent in Pasig on April 28.

Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Let's join a dreamer’s journey together with KIM HYUN JOONG’s music! More details will be announced soon. Please stay tuned for it!#TEDinManila #KHJinManila — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) March 11, 2023

The upcoming show will serve as Kim’s first visit to the Philippines in three years. He last performed in the country in January 2020 for his Bio-Rhythm tour.

Kim Hyun-joong first rose to fame as the lead singer of Korean boy band SS501. He went solo in 2011, releasing his debut album Break Down.

He also ventured into acting and became well known for his roles in the 2009 series Boys Over Flowers and the 2010 series Playful Kiss.

In February 2022, Kim tied the knot with his non-showbiz partner. The couple announced in July 2022 that they’re expecting their first child. – Rappler.com