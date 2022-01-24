Lee Min-ho, EXO’s D.O., and more stars attend Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon wedding

MANILA, Philippines – It was like one of our favorite K-dramas came to life when South Korean superstars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tied the knot on Saturday, January 22.

The pair, who started dating in late 2017 and went public with their relationship in March 2018, wed in a private ceremony that was attended by a number of popular South Korean celebrities.

Some of the stars spotted at the wedding were Kim Bum, Nam Goong-min, Ryu Joon-Yeol, Lee Sun-bin, Lee Seo-jin, Lee Se-young, Yoo Yeon-seok, IU, Zico, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Siwon, 2AM’s Seulong, 2PM’s Chansung, and AOA’s Seolhyun.

Lee Min-ho even sent a witty congratulatory message to his Heirs co-star Shin-hye. The actor shared a selfie of him looking dashing in a suit, as well as a sneak peek of the wedding invitation that he received. There, the bride Shin-hye addressed him as “Kim Tan,” his character in the series Heirs. Min-ho captioned it with “Do I congratulate you?” – a parody of his famous “Do I like you?” line from the hit drama.

FT Island’s Lee Hong-ki also performed “That’s Me” from the Heirs OST during the ceremony. Meanwhile, EXO’s D.O. and Crush sang “Beautiful,” the soundtrack from the series Goblin.

Several celebrity guests also shared photos from Shin-hye and Tae-joon’s ceremony.

After the wedding, the couple took to their social media accounts to thank those who attended the ceremony and congratulated them.

Shin-hye and Tae-joon first announced in November 2021 that they were engaged and expecting their first child together. – Rappler.com