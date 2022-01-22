LOOK: Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon stun in pre-wedding photoshoot

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Park Shin-hye and actor-singer Choi Tae-joon are getting married on Saturday, January 22, and they’ve got a few stunning pre-wedding photos to share with fans.

Park’s agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment shared snaps of the couple’s pre-ceremony photoshoot, and thanked fans for their “blessings” and their warm support. One sweet photo shows Shin-hye, donning a beautiful lace white gown and with a white floral bouquet, holding onto Tae-joon’s arm. The other photo shows Shin-hye in another intricately-designed, sweetheart white gown, holding hands with Tae-joon.

The last two shots are of Shin-hye in a different white dress, wearing a long veil with flowers on her head amid lush greenery. The couple will be wed in a private ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

In November 2021, the couple announced that they were engaged and were expecting their first child together. The two actors started dating in late 2017 and went public with their relationship in March 2018. It was reported that the couple both attended Chung Ang University, and would go on quiet dates at Shin-hye’s place.

Shin-hye is best known for her roles in K-dramas The Heirs, Heartstrings, Pinocchio, Stairway to Heaven, Tree of Heaven, and You’re Beautiful. She also starred in Miracle in Cell No. 7, one of the highest-grossing Korean films, and Netflix’s 2020 zombie thriller, #Alive. She visited Manila in 2017 as a Bench endorser.

Tae-joon starred in the series So I Married the Anti-Fan, Exit, Padam Padam, Adolescence Medley, Missing Nine, and Suspicious Partner. – Rappler.com