‘My male best friend’: Kris Aquino clarifies relationship with Mark Leviste

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino may have spent Valentine’s Day (and her birthday) with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, but the queen of all media has made it clear: they’re just friends.

On Instagram on February 15, Mark posted a photo of him and Kris with a sweet caption that read: “Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart. It is for this reason my love and my dear you will always and forever feel near,” he wrote, ending his caption by greeting Kris a happy birthday and letting out a Happy Valentine’s greeting “to us.”

Kris tempered the sweetness of Mark’s post with a comment of her own, saying, “I appreciate all your effort (through the years) BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any and all relationships is FRIENDSHIP. I know I state with 100% accuracy, you’re my male best friend.”

Kris has been in the United States since June 2022 to get treatment for multiple autoimmune disorders. Mark has been one of Kris’ regular visitors, even spending New Year’s Day with her in January.

In a February 14 post, Kris again expressed gratitude for Mark’s efforts by sharing an image that read, “Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel,” – the same sentence Mark used in the caption of a video he posted on the same day. In the post Kris wrote: “You need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday.”

“For his effort, I am GRATEFUL,” she said, without mentioning Mark’s name.

Kris hasn’t revealed any romantic relationships since she broke up with her fiancé, former politician Mel Senen Sarmiento, who allegedly said that he was tired of the restrictions that came with Kris’ health issues. – Rappler.com