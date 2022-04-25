Kris Aquino to leave PH soon, will stay abroad over a year for medical treatments

Kris earlier shared that she'll seek treatment for her autoimmune disease and other health issues abroad

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino shared that she will be leaving the Philippines soon to get medical treatments abroad.

Kris shared her departure plans on Saturday, April 23, in a comment left on one of Regine Velasquez’s Instagram posts. The media personality apologized to the veteran singer for her late birthday greeting, citing her current health situation.

“Mare, sorry if my greeting is late – we leave in a few days and we’ll be gone for more than a year for my medical treatments. Medyo (It’s a little) overwhelming,” Kris wrote.

Kris also thanked Regine and her husband Ogie Alcasid for constantly checking up on her through their common friends.

In March, Kris was diagnosed with erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer after a series of preliminary tests. She was cleared of kidney and liver disease in late February, when she first opened up about her plans to seek medication abroad.

Kris, 51, has been undergoing a series of medical tests and treatments since she disclosed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria, an autoimmune disease that causes hives, and in serious cases, can lead to anaphylaxis or a severe allergic reaction, which requires her to have continuous high dosage antihistamines.

In the past two years, she constantly gives updates about her medical condition through her social media accounts. – Rappler.com