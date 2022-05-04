Kris Aquino not cleared by doctors to take her flight abroad

Kris earlier said that she would stay abroad for 'more than a year' for her medical treatments

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino was not able to take her scheduled flight abroad after her doctors deemed her not fit to take long flights yet because of her high blood pressure.

Kris shared the events that transpired in a comment left on one of Angel Locsin’s Instagram posts on Tuesday, May 3. The media personality revealed that at the time, her sons were already at the airport for their scheduled flight while she was not cleared by her doctors.

“Gel, ikaw kasi, last night sinabi mo na ‘sana hindi ka pa makatuloy, Ate…’ I said, ‘Gel please don’t be mean, you know kailangan na talaga’ then you said: ‘sorry Ate, selfish ako, di pa ko ready mag let go.’ Grabe, your gift of, I don’t know if premonition or pang-awat, true enough nasa airport na si kuya Josh, Bimb and Rochelle. My doctors didn’t clear me to travel. 140/92 waking [blood pressure], 136/93 pa rin until now… hindi ko kakayanin yung long haul flight,” she wrote.

([Angel], this is because of you. Last night, you told me, “I hope you will not be able to go yet.” I said, “Gel, please don’t be mean, you know that I really need this.” Then you said, “Sorry, I am selfish and I’m not yet ready to let go.” Your gift of, I don’t know if premonition or power, to stop me, is amazing. True enough, Josh, Bimb, and Rochelle are already in the airport. My doctors did not clear me to travel 140/92 waking [blood pressure], and it’s 136/93 until now. I won’t be able to handle a long haul flight.)

Kris then ended her comment by giving an update on her health condition and asking Angel to visit her soon.

In late April, Kris said that she would be leaving the Philippines “in a few days” to seek medical treatments abroad, which she added might last for over a year.

Kris, 51, has been undergoing a series of medical tests and treatments since she disclosed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. In March 2022, Kris revealed that she was also diagnosed with erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer. – Rappler.com