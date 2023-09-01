Kris Aquino shares her ‘truth’ in message to Mark Leviste: ‘People really do grow apart’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It took me 2 weeks and a half to feel that I no longer really feel the need to keep communication lines open with you,' Kris tells her alleged ex-flame on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino posted screenshots of her private messages to ex-flame Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste on her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 1.

“Marc, aren’t you tired of the unanswered messages? It took me 2 weeks and a half to feel that I no longer really feel the need to keep communication lines open with you,” she wrote.

“Whatever is going on in my life or in yours, [I’ve lost the] desire for me to know what’s happening with you or for me to keep you informed,” her messages read.

She explained that she personally believes she is not in the place to maintain a relationship with him.

“I haven’t been influenced by anyone,” she clarified in her message. “I’ve [just] fallen back to my pattern of reading a new book every 2-3 days, reading [the New York Times], and the magazines I like, and coping with the hardships my body must endure.”

“I want to remain polite, but this is really what happens when we are so far from each other – people really do grow apart,” she told him.

She also expressed her gratitude for Leviste and wished him well, but ended her message by saying that “growing apart” really does happen when people are “so far from each other.”

“Thank you for keeping in touch BUT I’d really prefer if you don’t. It’s really a lot more peaceful now,” she added.

In a statement following the screenshots, the Queen of All Media expressed her disappointment in the unsolicited public attention that the couple received. “Was I asking for too much when I asked for our relationship to stay private?” she wrote.

“I’ve been so careful about staying private – I never posted details,” she stated. “Kung minahal ako, at alam na sumuko na [ako] sa LDR, bakit hindi kinayang ibigay yung katahimikan na kailangan ko? (If he truly loved me and knew that I had given up on [a long distance relationship], why wasn’t I given the peace that I needed?)”

Aquino, who has been receiving treatment for “life-threatening” multiple autoimmune disorders since 2022, shared that she is currently struggling with the pain of chemotherapy. “I’ve barely slept since [receiving treatment] because sobrang sakit ng buong katawan [ko] hanggang sa buto na mismo (I’ve barely slept since [receiving treatment] because my whole body aches to the bones).”

She also expressed her admiration for those who have been or are going through treatment saying, “You are my inspiration.”

Rumors that the two were in a relationship began circulating in January. In February, Leviste hinted at the romantic nature of their relationship, but Aquino clarified that he was only her “male best friend.” Leviste then revealed in June that he was “full of love” for Aquino and she took to social media to explain that their relationship was made public “without [her] knowledge or consent.”

She publicized their split in July in a now-deleted Instagram post, where she wrote, “I’m self-aware enough to know that a long-distance relationship will be next to impossible for us to maintain.”

Aquino went to the US in June 2022 for treatment. Leviste visited her during her stay, but eventually returned to the Philippines to fulfill his responsibilities as vice governor. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.