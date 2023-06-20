Kris Aquino: Relationship with Mark Leviste publicized without consent

Kris also shares that she's proud of son Bimby who 'took the first step towards rebuilding a relationship' with his father

MANILA, Philippines – Amidst her ongoing health issues, Kris Aquino updated her supporters on developments in her personal relationships.

In an Instagram post on late Monday, June 19, the media personality shared that she listed down some facts for “[her] peace of mind.”

“Without my knowledge or consent, someone spoke about what’s supposed to be his ‘taking care of me in [Los Angeles] plus ‘our happy and full of love relationship,’” she wrote.

While Kris didn’t specify any names, her post came days after Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste hinted at their romance, saying that he has something to draw inspiration and happiness from.

Kris went on that as most couples whose relationship is only starting, they’re still “adjusting to each other’s already set habits and ways.”

She added that while there have been “unavoidable conflicts” between them, she remains “hopeful” that they can still “work through [their differences.]”

“Though a part of me realizes the lack of wisdom in embarking on a relationship while undergoing treatment,” she admitted.

It can be recalled that in February, Kris clarified that Mark was only her ‘male best friend.’ In a May Instagram post, she seemingly made their romantic relationship public by writing: ‘We are proof that love comes when you least expect it.’

Meanwhile, Kris expressed her happiness in pride for youngest son Bimby, who has reached out to his estranged father James Yap.

She again didn’t mention any names, but Kris wrote that “it will be easy for [the public] to figure out” who she is referring to.

She began by saying that she knows how it’s like to grow up without a father, so she didn’t want to “subject [her] bunso to the same fate.”

“From the time Bimb was eight, he had the freedom to decide. Now at 16, I told him: ‘When someone reaches out after seven years, and there’s a chance for peace, then everyone wins.”

Kris then disclosed that on Father’s Day, Bimb had contacted his father. “He took the first step towards rebuilding a relationship that I know will require some time to repair, pero ang mahalaga ay nagsimula na (but what’s important is it has started).”

Kris and James wed in 2005 and welcomed Bimby in 2007. They separated in 2010, and their marriage was annulled in 2012.

Kris is currently in Los Angeles, California undergoing treatment for five autoimmune diseases. – Rappler.com