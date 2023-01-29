‘Promise fulfilled’: Kris Aquino visits Disneyland with sons Josh, Bimby 

‘Bedridden now, but kuya kept saying thank you mama, super worth it to give him this memory,’ says Kris

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino spent some quality time with her sons Josh and Bimby in Disneyland, United States amid her ongoing battle with several autoimmune conditions.

The media personality shared an Instagram reel on Saturday, January 28, with photos and videos of their visit to the famous amusement park. “Promise fulfilled…because [I] gave kuya Josh my word,” she captioned the post.

Kris was seen going on rides and strolling around the theme park while holding the hands of her children. She also included some quote cards in the video such as, “I feel like you are the reward for everything I did right in my life,” and “My heart belongs to my boys,” as well as photos of her face and blood pressure measurements.

Fellow celebrities such as Vina Morales, Marjorie Barretto, Melai Cantiveros, and Jed Madela, as well as Kris’ supporters have expressed their delight in seeing her current condition.

In the comments, Kris disclosed that while she was bedridden after the trip, it was still worth it as it made her eldest son Josh really happy. She added that she would be having a medical checkup soon and asked the public to keep praying for her.

Kris left for the United States in June 2022 to receive treatment for Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA), the rare disease she was diagnosed with in April.

In September, she said that she was set to finally start immunosuppressant therapy. In December, she confirmed that she had been diagnosed with four autoimmune diseases, two of which are life-threatening, and “a highly likely fifth” disease. – Rappler.com