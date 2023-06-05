Lineup, ticket prices: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World’ in Manila

Seven drag queens are confirmed to be part of the lineup for the September show

MANILA, Philippines – Racers, start your engines and ready your wallets as RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World has announced the seat plan and ticket prices for its Manila stop.

According to local promoter Neuwave Events and Productions, ticket prices range from P3,500 for Wave 2 standing to P10,000 for Superwave seated sections.

Additional details, such as selling dates and fan perks, have yet to be announced.

The show is set for September 3 at the World Trade Center.

Expect mesmerizing performances, death drops, and all the glitter you can handle! Don't miss this fabulous extravaganza! ✨🌈



#WerqTheWorldinMNL #RupaulDragRaceinMNL — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) May 31, 2023

The seven drag queens confirmed to be part of the lineup are Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, and Yvie Oddly.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World previously went to the Philippines in February 2020, with drag queens Plastique Tiara, Kim Chi, Detox, Monet X Change, Aquaria, and Violet Chachki performing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which first premiered in 2009, was created by RuPaul and World of Wonder. The franchise spans different countries, including Thailand, Holland, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

The Philippines premiered its first season in August 2022, with Precious Paula Nicole emerging as the winner. The show has been renewed for a second season, but a target release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com