Liza Soberano makes it to US magazine’s ‘brightest new stars’ 

Liza gets featured alongside other up-and-coming stars like Will Harrison and West Duchovny

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano’s international career is off to a promising start as seen in her recent inclusion in Town & Country’s “Brightest New Stars” list.

The US-based lifestyle magazine released on Saturday, April 29, a feature on Hollywood’s “young actors to keep an eye on,” which saw Soberano and five up-and-coming stars.

“How can you spot this year’s hottest new talent? Just follow the jewels,” they wrote.

In the photo released by the magazine, Soberano is seen wearing a pastel pink Prada dress. Matching colored jewelry – a Marco Bicego necklace, Brent Neale earrings, a Belperron vintage ring, and a Messika Paris ring – completed the look.

While Town and Country noted that Liza has yet to make her Hollywood debut, they don’t consider her as a rookie. Described as a veteran model and actress, Liza’s career in the Philippines was also put in the spotlight.

“I began my career (in the United States) as a nobody, which means I’m discovering things about myself that I never knew,” she told the magazine.

Other artists featured in the article include Will Harrison, West Duchovny, Priya Kansara, Khris Davis, and Kylie Rogers.

Liza rose to fame in the Philippines for her roles in Dolce Amore (2016), Bagani (2018), My Ex and Whys (2017), and Alone/Together (2019), together with on- and off-screen partner Enrique Gil. She also lent her voice to the titular protagonist of Netflix’s 2021 animated feature Trese.

In June 2022, she signed with James Reid’s record label Careless Music after being managed by Ogie Diaz for 11 years.

Liza has been vocal about her desire to pursue a Hollywood career and has even landed an international project.

In August 2022, she announced that she was part of the movie Lisa Frankenstein, which stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton and written by Diablo Cody. A premiere date for the movie has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com