LOOK: Liza Soberano to star in 4th season of ‘HWAITING’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipino actress will be joined by Eric Nam, The Boyz's Kevin and Jacob, ASTRO's Jinjin, and former Momoland member Nancy

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano is set to appear in the Korean television series HWAITING, DIVE Studios announced on Tuesday, November 21.

Your favorite show is BACK! ✨



Get ready for the most exciting season of HWAITING yet!



Join Eric Nam, JINJIN of ASTRO, KEVIN & JACOB of THE BOYZ, NANCY, and LIZA SOBERANO on an incredible journey. 💪🚀



Stay tuned for more updates!#EricNam #JINJIN #ASTRO #KEVIN #JACOB… pic.twitter.com/kVK84xSHYA — DIVE Studios (@thedivestudios) November 21, 2023

The Filipino actress will be joined by Eric Nam, The Boyz’s Kevin and Jacob, ASTRO’s Jinjin, and former Momoland member Nancy.

“Had so much fun filming this. Excited for everyone to see it!” Soberano wrote in an Instagram story when news of her appearance in the series broke out.

Hosted by Eric Nam, every episode of HWAITING has its guests play fun games, with the game’s losers being subjected to punishments at the end of every episode. The first season premiered in 2020.

Past members of HWAITING include f(x)’s Amber Liu, WayV’s Ten and Yangyang, KARD’s BM, Jamie Park, Ashley Choi, former DAY6 member Jae Park, and P1Harmony’s Keeho and Jiung, to name a few.

A premiere date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.

This is not Soberano’s first TV stint in Korea. In July 2022, she appeared in the South Korean TV show Not Hocance But Scance.

Soberano has also been filming her YouTube travel series Liza in Korea since September, with the latest episode being posted on October 18. The series depicts the actress exploring the country by visiting famous tourist destinations, eating crowd-favorite dishes, taking K-pop dance classes, and even meeting with popular Korean personalities and K-pop groups.

Soberano is best known for her roles in the teleseryes and series Forevermore Dolce Amore, and Make It With You, and the films My Ex and Whys, Everyday I Love You, and Alone/Together. She also voiced Alexandra Trese in the animated TV series Trese based on the Filipino comic series by Budjette Tan.

Notably, Soberano will be starring in the Hollywood film Lisa Frankenstein, which is set to premiere in February 2024. – Rappler.com