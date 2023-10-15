‘Lisa Frankenstein,’ starring Liza Soberano, sets February 2024 premiere

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LISA FRANKENSTEIN. Kathryn Newton and Liza Soberano play step-sisters in the Hollywood film.

Liza stars in the Hollywood film alongside Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano is one step closer to making her Hollywood debut as Focus Features announced the release date for the film Lisa Frankenstein.

The horror-comedy movie is set to premiere on February 9, 2024 in the United States. A 20-second teaser was posted on social media along with the release date announcement on Saturday, October 14.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein tells the story of Lisa, an unpopular high school student (portrayed by Kathryn Newton) who, through a series of chance encounters, accidentally reanimates a handsome Victorian corpse (portrayed by Cole Sprouse).

She then decided to use this opportunity to create the man of her dreams, with the unknowing corpse as her blank canvas.

“After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness…and a few missing body parts along the way,” the film’s official logline read.

In the movie, Soberano will be playing Lisa’s step-sister, Taffy.

Other cast members include Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest, and Henry Eikenbury. The film was written and produced by Diablo Cody, known for penning Jennifer’s Body and Juno. Zelda Williams will make her directorial debut with Lisa Frankenstein.

Soberano’s casting in Lisa Frankenstein was announced in August 2022, while filming wrapped in September 2022.

As of writing, a release date in Philippine cinemas has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com