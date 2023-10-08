LOOK: LJ Reyes and Philip Evangelista are married

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The actress and her non-showbiz partner exchanged vows in New York

MANILA, Philippines – Actress LJ Reyes is officially hitched! She and non-showbiz partner Philip Evangelista exchanged vows on Sunday, October 8 (Philippine time) in New York. The intimate event was also livestreamed for guests unable to attend physically.

LJ’s bridal look was revealed on Sunday by her makeup artist Mikka Marcaida, who posted photos on Instagram.

Reyes had surprised her followers on May 30 when she shared photos of Evangelista’s proposal.

Reyes, together with her children Aki and Summer, moved to New York in September 2021 following her publicized breakup with actor Paolo Contis. Reyes and Contis had separated after six years of dating.

In a separate post, Contis admitted that he hadn’t been entirely faithful throughout their relationship. – Rappler.com