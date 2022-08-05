Lovi Poe introduces her own production company, C’est Lovi Productions

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and singer Lovi Poe has started her own production company, C’est Lovi Productions, which aims to highlight Filipino talent in the international entertainment scene.

Lovi’s boyfriend, The Prince and Marauders producer, Montgomery Blencowe is an executive of the company.

At the forefront of their roster of projects is Lady Luck, which is already in pre-production. It was written by Geordie Kieffer and Mitch Toler, and directed by White Noise and The Stolen’s Niall Johnson. It is set to feature Lovi as one of the leading characters.

They are also collaborating with the Filipino filmmaker Jerrold Tarog, known for his films Heneral Luna and Goyo: The Boy General. Tarog is currently developing a psychological thriller film titled Alyssa under the production company.

It’s been a busy few months for Lovi, whose much-awaited series with Janine Gutierrez, Sleep With Me, is slated for release on August 15. Ahead of its release, the show has already bagged an award at the Outfest LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Los Angeles. She also worked with Piolo Pascual for the Filipino adaptation of the K-drama Flower of Evil.

In 2021, Lovi played the role of Dana Gillespie in the international film The Chelsea Cowboy. She was joined in the cast by Alex Pettyfer, Poppy Delevingne, Charlotte Hope, and other big names in Hollywood. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern