Maggie Wilson says estranged husband’s staff ‘entered my home illegally’

MANILA, Philippines – Maggie Wilson expressed fear for her and her family’s safety after the staff of her estranged husband Victor Consunji allegedly “illegally” entered her home.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, July 15, Maggie said that at around 4 pm that day, members of the Victor Consunji Development Corporation (VCDC) including vice president Bernie Mendoza “illegally entered” her home without a notice, warrant, or proper paperwork.

She said they were accompanied by officials of Barangay Bambang in Taguig, and that they came to her home on behalf of Victor and DMCI, the construction and real estate company founded by Victor’s grandfather David Consunji.

“They stated that the property is owned by DMCI despite me explaining over the phone on multiple occasions that there is a contract that exists on the property signed by Bernie Mendoza himself,” Maggie said, adding that they took videos of her and her family’s personal belongings.

“This is a very real threat. It could potentially happen to you on VCDC and DMCI land despite having the correct paperwork in place,” she said.

Maggie also shared that “after being inside my home, they were furnished with a copy of the contract of which Bernie representing DMCI and VCDC then acknowledged.”

“They then laughed very loudly and left the property,” she continued.

She said that he was not in her home at the time, but her sister, five-year-old cousin, and household staff were present and were “ subject to harassment and intimidation.”

“They asked if I was present and then proceeded to enter my house with the barangay carrying batons. I fear that if I was there, they would have used them on me,” Maggie said. “I am currently away on business and I am scared for mine and my family’s life.”

“I urge our government and others to please step in and do something immediately,” she said. “I plead with you and the online community to help me raise awareness that this kind of human rights harassment happens in the Philippines, especially to women, day in and day out.”

After speaking, Maggie showed clips of the incident, including Bernie introducing himself and saying they want to secure and padlock the property, and their team taking videos of the place.

In her Instagram stories on July 15, Maggie also said that the power was cut off from their home, showing a video of the neighbors’ houses with lights on while hers was pitch black.

Maggie Wilson’s Instagram

She then shared a recording of a call with Meralco, where they were told that the circuit breaker was removed from their home’s meter.

In a statement statement on the incident, her lawyers said: “This harrowing incident has caused severe trauma and humiliation to the occupants of the house, as well as Ms. Wilson. Their security and privacy was individously violated, leaving them to fear for their lives and safety.”

“We will not let pass this flagrant violation of the home and privacy our client and we will HOLD LIABLE TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW all those involved in this dastardly act,” law firm Divina Law added.

Maggie Wilson’s Instagram

Maggie and Victor were married for over a decade, before announcing their split in September 2021. At the time, the former beauty queen said that they continued to be good friends and partners and that there was no animosity between them.

However, just months later in December 2021, Maggie hinted at tension in their separation, claiming that she was denied time with their son Connor on Christmas, and saying “if anything happens to me or anyone close to me, you know where to look.”

In March, she also said she was denied photos from Connor’s birthday party.

DMCI and VCDC have yet to release a public statement on the matter. We will update this story as soon as they do. – Rappler.com