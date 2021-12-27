Maggie Wilson says she was denied time with her son on Christmas

The beauty queen, who recently split with husband Victor Consunji, also warns that 'if anything happens to me or anyone close to me, you know where to look'

MANILA, Philippines – Maggie Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday, December 26, to air out her frustrations over being “refused time” with her son Connor on Christmas eve and Christmas day, despite making arrangements.

“Christmas Day didn’t pan out as planned. I had planned and cooked a beautiful dinner for family and friends with my son over. Unfortunately, I was denied that,” the TV host and former beauty queen shared in the caption of a post showing her and her son.

“Over Xmas eve and Xmas day, I was refused time with my son Connor despite an agreement being made prior. It’s been 48 hours, I didn’t get to open presents with him or even have a meal with him. This kind of situation sadly happens in ‘certain’ families and as is seen as ‘normal,’” she said.

She then referred to her separation from her husband of over a decade, Victor Consunji. Victor is a construction magnate, and the grandson of DMCI founder and former Marcos Cabinet secretary David M. Consunji. He and Maggie announced their separation in September. At the time, they said “there is no animosity between us.”

However, Maggie’s recent post hinted at some friction in their separation.

“There are strong reasons why I left and if you think I left because of another guy, you have no idea. Those reasons will be revealed in time. I have been put through so much over the last three months and more so the last few years,” she said.

She added that she has “an entire vault just filled with receipts.”

She expressed support for those who are going through a similar experience, but ended her post on an ominous note: “Lastly, if anything happens to me or anyone close to me, you know where to look.”

In her Instagram Stories posted more recently, Maggie appears to have been reunited with Connor, with her posting a video of him opening presents.

Maggie and Victor got married in 2010. Connor was born in 2012. – Rappler.com