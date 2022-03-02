‘What I have to deal with’: Maggie Wilson says she is denied photos from son’s birthday

MAGGIE WILSON. The host and former beauty queen says she is denied photos from her son's birthday.

MANILA, Philippines – Maggie Wilson took to social media once again to air her grievances over apparently being denied photos from the birthday party of her son Connor.

On her Instagram stories on Wednesday, March 2, Maggie posted a screenshot of a conversation with a photographer who apparently took photos at the party.

While the photographer initially said they would send the full set of photos, they later backtracked and said “we were instructed by [hidden] not to upload the rest of the set from Connor’s party. We were also instructed not to send any photos po,” they said in the screenshot.

The photographer apparently told her to request copies of the photos from a person whose name Maggie also hid.

“You might think everything is nice and peachy on the outside but this is what I have to deal with and have been dealing with on the inside for far too long now. Control,” Maggie wrote in an Instagram story following the screenshot.

This is not the first time Maggie has spoken up about being denied access to her son. In December, she took to Instagram to say she was refused time with Connor on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, despite previous agreements being made.

She also hinted at some friction in her separation from her husband of over a decade, Victor Consunji – a construction magnate and the grandson of DMCI founder and former Marcos Cabinet secretary David M. Consunji.

Despite their initial announcement saying there was no animosity between them, Maggie said in December that “there are strong reasons why I left and if you think I left because of another guy, you have no idea. Those reasons will be revealed in time. I have been put through so much over the last three months and more so the last few years.”

At the time, she also cautioned: “Lastly, if anything happens to me or anyone close to me, you know where to look.”

Maggie and Victor wed in 2010. Connor was born in 2012, and he turned 10 on February 28. – Rappler.com