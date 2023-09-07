‘I’m glad I didn’t give up on myself’: Maureen Wroblewitz on past mental health struggles

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipino-German model is now dedicated to sharing her own mental health story to help others with similar struggles

MANILA, Philippines – Maureen Wroblewitz revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 6, that she struggled with mental health issues in her youth.

She opened up about her thoughts of death after her mom passed away when she was 11.

“The girl you see smiling in front of the camera was thinking of all the easiest ways to end her life just a few months prior. If it wasn’t for her little sister finding her in a vulnerable situation and telling her parents about it, I don’t know if I would be here today,” shared Wroblewitz for Suicide Prevention Month.

Wroblewitz wrote that she mostly “suffered in silence” because she was ashamed of her struggles and did not want to burden anyone with them. Her parents then suggested that she start seeing a therapist.

“After completing a few sessions, my Dad gifted me a book, Life Without Limits by Nick Vujicic. This is what ultimately inspired me to change my outlook on life,” she continued.

The now-25-year-old said that Vujicic’s story helped her realize that she needed to fulfill her dreams. The motivational speaker’s words also enabled Wroblewitz to use her own story to lift up others who are battling their own mental health issues.

“I was convinced that telling my story was my purpose and that I had to work hard so I could become someone that I’m proud of,” Wroblewitz shared.

Only a few months after that, Wroblewitz began running her own fashion blog where she shared snippets of her life and detailed her love for fashion. A year later, she was then discovered by her current manager through Instagram and began living in the Philippines three years later.

“I have always wanted to share more about my mental health struggles but I never knew how. I now understand that the best way is to just do it, to speak my truth and people will listen. I believe that even if I get to help just one person by sharing my story, I have done something right,” the Filipino-German shared.

Wroblewitz admitted that while she still constantly struggles with depression, she is no longer afraid of asking for help. She continues to see her therapist every month and even has frequent “motivational calls” with her manager.

The model then expressed gratitude to her friends, family, and boyfriend for all the love and support they have given her, and her supporters for helping her achieve her dreams.

“I can now say that I’m extremely proud of myself, not just for all my achievements but for having found the strength to fight for what I believed in. I’m glad I didn’t give up on myself. I now know that I am truly meant for something bigger,” Wroblewitz ended.

Wroblewitz’s first claim to fame was in 2017 when she won the fifth cycle of Asia’s Next Top Model. She was also a co-host of noontime variety show Eat Bulaga from 2018 to 2019. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health has national crisis hotlines to assist people with mental health concerns: 1553 (landline), 0966-351-4518, and 0917-899-USAP (8727) (Globe/TM); and 0908-639-2672 (Smart/Sun/TNT).